The 740,000 North Carolinians who receive their health insurance through Medicaid expansion will be able to keep that coverage even if they don't meet new work requirements by January 1.

That's because North Carolina officials announced Wednesday that they are opting into a six-month grace period the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are offering for the new work requirements.

Last year's sweeping federal law, H.R. 1, put the work requirements in place for the Medicaid expansion population, which is typically people between 19 and 64 years old who earn up to 138% of the federal poverty level. Under the law, anyone in that group without a disability needs to prove they work, volunteer, or go to school at least 80 hours each month to be eligible for coverage.

State and local governments have persistently warned that tracking the new work requirements for hundreds of thousands of people will pose a logistical challenge, with many potentially losing coverage because local health officials won't be able to keep up with new record-keeping requirements.

With the new grace period, people who either don't meet work requirements or are unable to prove they do because of paperwork issues will not lose coverage between January 1 and July 30, 2027.

"This six-month grace period gives both beneficiaries and local Departments of Social Services time to learn and implement these new rules without people unnecessarily losing their coverage or access to their doctor over a paperwork mistake," N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai wrote in a statement. "Our goal is to make sure people keep getting the care they need while we help them navigate these federal changes."

The grace period also applies to Medicaid applications for those in the expansion group.

North Carolina is at least the 12th state to enact the "hold harmless" period, according to researchers from Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy.

Gov. Josh Stein, a Democrat, made clear that while the grace period is welcome, he still wants to see the federal government roll back the broader thrust of the Medicaid work requirements.

"We will take this brief reprieve, but it isn’t nearly enough. North Carolinians cannot afford the added costs resulting from hundreds of thousands of people possibly losing their health coverage. Congress must reverse these cuts," Stein wrote in a statement.

What should someone covered by Medicaid expansion do?

DHHS is still recommending that people who are between 19 and 64 years old and covered by Medicaid expansion seek to meet the work requirements as soon as they can.

That includes making sure their local Department of Social Services has the correct address and phone number on file so the recipient can keep up with any attempts to contact them about the changes. Local departments will be responsible for verifying Medicaid expansion eligibility.

DHHS officials also recommend beginning to save records like pay stubs and education records and uploading them to www.epass.nc.gov.

Even while the grace period is in place, North Carolina and other states are required to implement the work requirements and assess whether Medicaid expansion recipients are abiding by them. The only difference — a crucial one — is that the recipients will not lose coverage or be penalized if they are not.

A state law requiring those seeking coverage under Medicaid expansion to prove they met work requirements for three months before submitting their application is also set to take effect in 2027. It supersedes a federal requirement that requires only one month's proof.

Some people who are covered by Medicaid expansion will not need to meet the new work requirements. Those include parents of children younger than 14, people with disabilities, people with serious health conditions, and pregnant women.

The new work requirements also do not apply to the traditional Medicaid population.

North Carolina was one of 26 states that successfully sued the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, arguing the agency illegally narrowed the definition of "medically frail" for the work requirements. By prevailing, the states ensured that about 64,000 North Carolinians who are covered by Medicaid but have conditions such as cancer, cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, and Parkinson's will not need to meet the work requirements.

North Carolina is also one of 19 states that last week sought a good-faith effort waiver from CMS, in part because the federal agency has signaled that it plans to appeal the medical frailty case. The states are asking the agency to delay implementation of the new work requirements until at least July 1, 2027.

"We are six weeks away from implementation, and a potential federal appeal creates uncertainty about which medical frailty standard will apply and when — concerns that are not fully addressed by the 'hold harmless' option," the states wrote in an 11-page letter to CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz.