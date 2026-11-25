The North Carolina State Board of Elections has certified nearly all results from this month's midterm elections, with two races still undergoing recounts.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday to certify the results of the November 3 election. More than 4.2 million North Carolinians cast ballots, representing nearly 54% of registered voters. That's up from about 51% in the 2022 midterms.

All 100 county boards of elections had previously certified their local results.

Recounts are continuing in a state House race in Guilford County and a district attorney's race covering Anson, Richmond and Scotland counties.

State Elections Director Sam Hayes says post-election audits confirmed the accuracy of the results and found no evidence of fraud or irregularities that could have affected the outcome.

"North Carolinians can have confidence in the integrity of this election," Hayes said.

Hayes also announced Tuesday that the agency has hired two investigators for its Elections Security and Enforcement Division. Both have extensive law enforcement experience in North Carolina.