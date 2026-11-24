A developing coastal storm is expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain and potentially significant flooding to eastern North Carolina during the Thanksgiving holiday, with impacts possible along the Crystal Coast, the Neuse River and the Outer Banks.

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has increased its wind forecast, with gusts of 50 to 55 miles per hour possible along the Outer Banks Wednesday night. Inland areas could see gusts exceeding 40 miles per hour.

Several inches of rain are expected Wednesday night into Thursday, with the heaviest rainfall expected along coastal counties. The rain could cause localized flooding, particularly in urban areas and locations with poor drainage.

Coastal flooding is also a concern as unusually high king tides combine with strong northeast to east winds. The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Watch for Beaufort, Pamlico, southern Craven and eastern Carteret counties from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

Two to four feet of inundation is possible in low-lying areas along the Lower Neuse River, southern Pamlico Sound, Core Sound and nearby tidal creeks. Flooding could extend inland from waterfront areas, threatening homes and businesses, with some road closures and flooded vehicles possible.

Forecasters say the greatest flooding concerns are expected around Thursday morning's high tide.

The storm could also bring two to four feet of coastal flooding to Hatteras and Ocracoke islands. Ocean overwash could threaten portions of Highway 12, particularly around Thursday morning's high tide.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is taking steps to protect a vulnerable stretch of the highway near the Pea Island Visitor Center. Crews are installing approximately 1,100 large sandbags to reinforce dunes and help prevent waves from undermining the pavement.

That section of Highway 12 was badly damaged by an October nor'easter and remains restricted to one lane.

NCDOT has also staged equipment near vulnerable areas and says emergency ferry service is available if needed.

Rain is expected to taper off Thursday afternoon, but coastal flooding, particularly along ocean-facing portions of the Outer Banks, could continue into Friday.

Drivers traveling across eastern North Carolina during the holiday are urged to monitor road conditions and check for possible closures before heading out. Officials warn motorists not to drive through flooded roads or around barricades.