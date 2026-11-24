The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest disaster loans to North Carolina small businesses and nonprofit organizations that suffered financial losses because of drought.

The loans can provide up to $2 million to cover expenses such as payroll, bills and other operating costs.

Several eastern North Carolina counties qualify under a drought declaration, including Pitt, Onslow, Jones and Lenoir, and Beaufort.

Interest rates start at 4% for businesses and 3.625% for nonprofits, with repayment terms of up to 30 years.

The application deadline for that declaration is December 10.

Businesses can apply on the SBA website.