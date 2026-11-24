Drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses in Onslow County could soon receive tickets in the mail.

Beginning December 1, Onslow County Schools will use cameras mounted on buses to record vehicles passing when warning lights are flashing and stop arms are extended.

The district says there will be no warning period.

The cameras will capture video, license plates, and other information. Potential violations will be reviewed by the Onslow County Sheriff's Office before citations are issued.

Civil penalties start at $400 for a first violation, increase to $750 for a second, and $1,000 for subsequent violations.

The program was approved by county commissioners and the Board of Education.