Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern has opened a new aerospace development area aimed at attracting aviation and defense businesses to eastern North Carolina.

The airport, Craven County and FMR Aeronautical Properties celebrated the opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The 90-acre development sits beside the airport's main runway and is designed to support aircraft manufacturing, maintenance, repairs and flight testing.

FMR has leased 55 acres of the property.

Airport officials say more than $21 million in infrastructure funding has helped prepare the site, including new access roads, utilities and aircraft parking areas.

The project is expected to create opportunities for higher-paying jobs, although no specific job commitments have been announced.