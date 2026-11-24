A new state veterans home near Fort Bragg is moving closer to reality.

President Donald Trump signed bipartisan legislation Friday authorizing the Army to transfer approximately 20 acres of federal land in Harnett County to North Carolina.

The property would be used to build a new 150-bed veterans nursing home, replacing the Fayetteville facility that closed in 2024 because of structural problems.

That closure forced 85 veterans to relocate.

The proposed replacement is expected to cost approximately $117 million, with $40 million already authorized by the state.

Congressmen Richard Hudson and Brad Knott introduced the legislation, with support from Senator Ted Budd.

A construction timeline has not been announced.