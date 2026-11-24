A North Carolina State University study finds that efforts to remove coyotes from the Outer Banks have failed to eliminate the animals, despite more than a decade of trapping and killing them.

NC State researchers analyzed DNA samples collected across 7 barrier islands and identified 62 individual coyotes.

They estimate between 45 and 61 coyotes live on the islands during any given season.

Federal wildlife agencies removed more than 170 coyotes between 2009 and 2025 to protect nesting shorebirds and sea turtles.

But the NC State study found new coyotes moving into areas where others had been removed.

Researchers say wildlife managers may need to consider other approaches to protecting vulnerable species.