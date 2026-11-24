A horse helping honor a fallen Greene County sheriff's sergeant has died after suffering a medical emergency during the funeral service.

The North Carolina Troopers Association's Caisson Unit says Nellie suddenly collapsed while participating in funeral honors for Sergeant Devin James. She died just minutes later.

Nellie had been part of the unit since 2018, participating in 59 funeral missions honoring fallen law enforcement officers.

Saturday's service was the unit's 130th mission.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says troopers responded quickly but were unable to save Nellie.

The Caisson Unit described her as an exceptional horse and a cherished member of the team.