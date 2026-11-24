North Carolina Senator Ted Budd has introduced legislation that could strengthen support for special operations forces at Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune.

The Office of Strategic Services Act would elevate the Pentagon's top special operations official to a position with authority comparable to a military service secretary.

That could give Army special operations units at Fort Bragg and Marine Raiders at Camp Lejeune a stronger voice in decisions about funding, equipment, training, and personnel.

The bill would also create a new Pentagon office, authorize additional funding, and add 200 positions.

Budd says special operations forces need greater influence over decisions affecting military readiness.

The legislation is awaiting consideration in the Senate Armed Services Committee.