A proposed Buc-ee's mega gas station in Rocky Mount could hinge on a spending bill awaiting action from Gov. Josh Stein.

State lawmakers passed a wide-ranging budget bill during their lame-duck session last week. Among the 62 pages of legislation is a $2 million allocation to upgrade Interstate 95 near Rocky Mount.

The state Department of Transportation says the funding would cover highway improvements needed to support Buc-ee's traffic. The Texas-based company wants to build its second North Carolina location at the N.C. 4 interchange at Gold Rock. Its first location here broke ground earlier this year in Mebane.

Democrats voted against the spending bill because of concerns that it was too rushed; legislators and the public had just minutes to review the bill before it passed the House and Senate. If Stein vetoes it — as Senate Minority Leader Sydney Batch, D-Wake, has called on him to do — funding for the Buc-ee's road improvements could be jeopardized.

"NCDOT is in the early stages of coordination with federal and local partners, as well as Buc-ee's representatives, to evaluate any highway improvements needed to support the proposed development," NCDOT spokesman Andrew Barksdale said in an email. "Because discussions are still preliminary, a project timeline and final cost estimates have not yet been determined."

Gold Rock is on the northern edge of Rocky Mount and features motels and gas stations that have become blighted, according to David Farris with the Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce.

"It's going to clean up an area that needs to be cleaned up," Farris told WUNC News. "It's going to bring in some nice-paying jobs with benefits and attract other businesses up there."

Many of the businesses at the Gold Rock interchange date to the 1960s and '70s, when I-95 ended there and forced East Coast drivers to take local roads through Rocky Mount and Wilson before rejoining the freeway at Kenly. But in recent decades, hotels and restaurants serving travelers have shifted south to the area around U.S. 64 and Winstead Avenue.

Motels and other buildings at Gold Rock — which effectively serves as Rocky Mount's northern gateway — have deteriorated, and some have been demolished, leaving behind vacant lots.

"When Buc-ee's comes, there'll be other businesses and possibly a couple of nice hotels that will end up there," Farris said. "That's just what historically has happened with them."

The Buc-ee's property will be annexed into the city of Rocky Mount, which Farris notes will benefit from the property tax and utility revenue as it confronts budget challenges.

The road improvements for Buc-ee's require legislative approval because major NCDOT road projects are typically planned and funded years in advance. NCDOT already upgraded the N.C. 4/I-95 Gold Rock interchange a few years ago to add roundabouts, new bridges and better handle truck traffic.

Barksdale stressed that the $2 million allocation would only be used on state-owned roads, not roads within the Buc-ee's property.

"These funds would not be used for any work on private property," he said. "Once the highway improvements are completed to NCDOT’s standards, they would become part of the NCDOT highway system and be owned and maintained by NCDOT."

If Stein vetoes the spending bill, legislators would have the option to override the veto or pass another funding bill when they return after Thanksgiving. But if that doesn't happen, the funding might have to wait until the legislature opens a new session in late January.

Farris said the $2 million for road improvements is the only state or local funding needed for the Buc-ee's project.