The Town of Beaufort is in mediation with Newport-based Sunland Builders over disputed contracts for stormwater and sewer improvements.

The Carteret County News-Times reports the town determined the contractor was in default of its contracts and hired a Raleigh law firm to handle the dispute.

Sunland Builders was also replaced on a separate waterline improvement project following performance problems.

Town records show the contractor change, market conditions, and other complications contributed to an estimated $6.5 million increase in project costs.

It's not clear whether the mediation has resulted in a settlement or how much money the town may recover.