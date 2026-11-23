Longtime Republican Congresswoman Virginia Foxx has conceded defeat to Democrat Chuck Hubbard in North Carolina's 5th Congressional District, ending one of the state's closest congressional races.

The Associated Press called the race Sunday after a recount confirmed Hubbard's 330-vote advantage out of approximately 287,000 ballots cast.

Foxx announced she had called Hubbard to congratulate him and wish him well as he prepares to represent the district in the 120th Congress.

In a statement, Foxx said voters in the Fifth District had exercised their constitutional rights and made their voices heard. She also emphasized the importance of a peaceful transition of power.

Foxx, first elected to Congress in 2004, has represented northwestern North Carolina for more than two decades. She currently chairs the House Rules Committee, one of the most influential positions in the chamber.

Chuck Hubbard for Congress

Hubbard brings more than 40 years of journalism experience

Hubbard, 64, is a Wilkes County native whose career in journalism began at his family's newspaper, the Wilkes Journal-Patriot.

His grandfather founded the newspaper after World War I. Hubbard began working in its print shop at age eight, helping insert newspaper sections and prepare papers for mailing.

By age 16, while attending Wilkes Central High School, he was covering news for the newspaper. After graduating from Wofford College, he joined the publication full-time.

Hubbard spent more than 40 years working in local journalism, covering breaking news and events throughout the region. His campaign biography describes his work as focused on accuracy, fact-based reporting and keeping the public informed.

He has said he intends to bring that approach to Congress, emphasizing constituent concerns over political theatrics.

Hubbard previously challenged Foxx in 2024 but lost by nearly 10 percentage points. His second campaign resulted in a narrow victory that flipped the district from Republican to Democratic control.

Richard Sharrocks / Getty Images U.S. House of Representatives.

What the victory means for control of the U.S. House

Hubbard's victory also carries national significance, helping Democrats secure their largest House majority in more than three decades.

As of Sunday, Democrats had secured at least 258 of the 435 seats in the House, compared with at least 173 Republicans. Four races remained undecided.

The 258-seat total matches the number of seats Democrats won in the 1992 election, when Bill Clinton was elected president. It gives Democrats a substantially larger majority than the narrow margins Republicans held during the previous two Congresses.

Democrats will take control of the House when the new Congress convenes in January, giving them control of both chambers of Congress while Republican Donald Trump remains in the White House.

The shift will give Democrats greater control over the House legislative agenda and congressional oversight, including the ability to launch investigations into the Trump administration. Hakeem Jeffries is positioned to become speaker if elected by the new Democratic majority.

For North Carolina, Hubbard's victory is part of a broader Democratic gain. Democrats will hold 11 of the state's 14 U.S. House seats.