Nearly 2.3 million people in North Carolina are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year, with the vast majority making the trip by car.

AAA projects more than two million North Carolinians will travel by automobile, a slight increase from last year's holiday period. Another 144,000 are expected to fly.

The numbers reflect continued strong demand for holiday travel, with millions of people heading out to visit family and friends over the long weekend.

When to expect the heaviest traffic

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the busiest days for people leaving town, with traffic heaviest during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Travelers returning home should prepare for heavier traffic Sunday and Monday, when the largest crowds are expected to be on the roads.

AAA recommends allowing extra travel time, checking traffic conditions before leaving and making sure vehicles are ready for longer trips.

Coastal storm could complicate holiday travel

Weather could be another challenge for Thanksgiving travelers, particularly in eastern North Carolina.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a coastal storm Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day that could bring heavy rain, gusty winds and the potential for flooding.

The storm could create hazardous driving conditions, including reduced visibility, standing water and flooded roads in some areas.

Travelers should monitor the forecast and be prepared for changing conditions, especially along the coast and in low-lying areas.

NCDOT suspending most construction-related lane closures

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is suspending most construction-related lane closures during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period to help keep traffic moving.

Drivers should still expect congestion around major highways, popular travel routes and shopping destinations.

Officials encourage motorists to plan ahead, allow extra time and check road conditions before heading out.