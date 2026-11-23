A powerful coastal storm could bring several inches of rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding to eastern North Carolina just as millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving.

The National Weather Service office in Newport/Morehead City says the storm is expected to affect the region Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, creating the potential for hazardous travel and flooding in coastal and inland communities.

Coastal flooding, beach erosion concerns

The greatest concerns are along the Outer Banks and Crystal Coast, where strong onshore winds could push water toward the coast. Combined with unusually high king tides, those winds could lead to coastal flooding, beach erosion and ocean overwash.

Low-lying areas along the Neuse River could also see elevated water levels.

NWS Newport/Morehead City

Heavy rain could complicate holiday travel

Away from the immediate coast, periods of moderate to heavy rain Wednesday night and Thursday could cause localized flooding, particularly in urban areas and locations with poor drainage.

Drivers should be prepared for ponding water, reduced visibility and hazardous road conditions during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

The National Weather Service says the storm could also bring strong northeast to east winds, with the potential for gale-force conditions along coastal waters.

Forecast details still developing

The exact track and strength of the coastal storm remain uncertain, and those details will determine how much rain falls and how significant the coastal flooding becomes.

The weather service is urging residents and holiday travelers to monitor forecast updates as the system develops.

Conditions are expected to gradually improve heading into Friday, although water levels and coastal impacts could take longer to subside.

