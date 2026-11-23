Two people were bitten by a coyote at a nature preserve in Pender County, prompting officials to close the park while they search for the animal.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says a man and woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries during an encounter at Abbey Nature Preserve. In a separate incident, a coyote attacked and injured a dog.

Wildlife officers have searched the preserve and set traps, but have not located the animal.

Officials say attacks on people are extremely rare, but they cannot rule out rabies until the coyote is captured and tested.

Abbey Nature Preserve will remain closed through Wednesday as a precaution.