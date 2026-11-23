A rare book personally inscribed by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is being returned to the family of his longtime secretary after turning up in a donation box at the Pasquotank County Library.

The book, “Why We Can't Wait,” was discovered in 2022. Inside was a handwritten dedication to Maude Ballou, who served as King's secretary from 1955 to 1960.

Ballou later lived in Elizabeth City and worked at Elizabeth City State University.

County commissioners voted last week to sell the book to her son, Howard Ballou, for just $1.

The family says the book was never intended to be donated. County officials say they have no clear record of how it ended up at the library.

The book, published in 1964, chronicles King's fight against segregation during the civil rights movement.