Environmental specialist Matthew Peine drove his spade into the dense soil next to Long Creek last Saturday. He works for Charlotte Mecklenburg Storm Water Services, and on this bank he pried a dinner-plate-sized rock out of the ground so he could plant a tree.

“You have beautiful hardwood forest on both sides of us, but then not a whole lot next to the stream itself,” Peine said, gesturing to the surrounding woods. “Give it a couple years — 5, 10 years — and these trees are going to be taller than we are.”

He dug alongside some 250 volunteers. This year’s annual Creek ReLeaf planting put 1,000 tree cuttings and saplings into the ground.

They’re not just up against a warming world and heavier storms; one of the biggest challenges is Charlotte’s growth.

“We lose a lot of trees through particularly residential development, and there's a lack of planting back unless we get volunteers and raise funds ourselves to afford to be able to plant that many trees,” said Rick Roti, president of Charlotte Public Tree Fund, the nonprofit that started this tradition 25 years ago.

Roti says they’ve planted over 30,000 trees since they started.

Charlotte’s flood risk is increasing as our region heats up due to climate change, and as these trees grow, they’ll spread their roots deep and wide into the creek bank.

“If you imagine how rebar is put into concrete, roots from vegetation does the same thing to a stream bank,” Peine said.

The trees give the sandy bank structure, preventing erosion. They also help stormwater penetrate the soil instead of washing straight into the stream. Let’s say you’re washing paintbrushes in your driveway. Peine says that paint goes down the storm drain and directly to an outflow near a creek or stream.

“This vegetation helps filter a lot of those stormwater pollutants,” Peine said.

Alden Picard, with the North Carolina Wildlife Federation, said it’s an investment that takes a few years to pay off.

“In the first year, they just kind of sleep and continue to establish their roots and recover from the transplant shock,” Picard said. “They start to creep out in year two, start to slowly shoot up new shoots.”

Down in the creek, Central Piedmont Community College student William High said he came out for extra credit and to flesh out his resume a little bit. He also wanted to give back to the planet.

“The trees putting roots in the ground helps prevent the erosion of the sand from the bank and everything,” High said. He said he learned about this from his college’s geology teacher. “He basically said that this would be a good opportunity to get out and be the change.”