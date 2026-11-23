North Carolina recreational anglers could soon face a daily catch limit for Atlantic bonito.

The state Marine Fisheries Commission voted last week to establish a five-fish-per-person daily limit during its meeting in Wrightsville Beach.

The measure is intended to help manage fishing pressure on the species as recreational catches increase.

The rule also allows the state fisheries director to propose additional restrictions with the commission's approval.

But the new limit isn't in effect yet. It must still clear state regulatory and legislative reviews, and the earliest it could take effect is March 2027.

The commission also advanced plans to protect coastal fish habitats and review management of kingfish, commonly known as sea mullet.