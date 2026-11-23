North Carolina Congresswoman Deborah Ross is renewing a bipartisan effort to expand mental health treatment for police officers and other first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Ross and Ohio Republican Dave Joyce have reintroduced the Fighting Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Act.

The legislation would direct the Justice Department to develop a program expanding access to specialized treatment and preventive care for police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and 911 dispatchers.

Ross says the psychological toll of responding to emergencies often goes unseen, leaving first responders at greater risk of PTSD.

The Senate has already passed companion legislation. The House bill, introduced November 18, has been referred to the Judiciary Committee.