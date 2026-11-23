North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is urging federal regulators to block a proposed merger between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern railroads, warning it could drive up grocery prices and hurt farmers.

Jackson joined 20 other state attorneys general in opposing the deal, arguing it would reduce competition and give rail companies greater power to raise shipping rates.

Norfolk Southern operates more than 1,000 miles of track in North Carolina, transporting agricultural products, fertilizer and other goods.

Jackson says farmers could face higher transportation costs, which could ultimately be passed along to consumers.

The federal Surface Transportation Board will decide whether the merger can move forward.