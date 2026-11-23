A federal judge in North Carolina is allowing Bojangles shift managers to move forward with a class-action lawsuit accusing the restaurant chain of failing to pay them for work performed off the clock.

The employees claim they were required to complete tasks before and after their scheduled shifts, and that some managers altered time records to avoid paying overtime.

A federal appeals court previously overturned the lawsuit's class certification, finding that the group of employees was defined too broadly.

Now, a judge has again approved allowing the workers to pursue their claims together.

The lawsuit dates back to 2020 and involves employees in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The ruling allows the case to proceed as a class action but does not determine whether Bojangles violated wage laws