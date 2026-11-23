People in Beaufort may notice pink or reddish water in Taylors Creek today, but state marine fisheries officials say there's no cause for alarm.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries is conducting a dye study to track how treated wastewater moves through the creek.

The dye will be released from Beaufort's wastewater treatment plant over a 12-hour period beginning early this morning.

Officials say the dye is EPA-approved and considered safe at the low concentrations being used.

The study will help determine whether shellfish harvesting restrictions need to change if a proposed increase in wastewater discharge is approved.