Seven people died from flu-related complications in North Carolina last week, bringing the state's death toll this flu season to 17.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, most of those who died were older adults. No deaths among children have been reported this season.

Flu activity is increasing across the state, with more people seeking emergency care for flu-like symptoms.

Health officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated ahead of Thanksgiving, when holiday travel and family gatherings can increase the spread of respiratory illnesses.