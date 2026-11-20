An eastern North Carolina sheriff and several deputies are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a hemp store that claims officers unlawfully raided the business and arrested the owner's brother.

The sheriff's office argues that officers acted under a valid search warrant and that the lawsuit should not proceed.

The case involves Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas and deputies who participated in a 2024 operation targeting stores selling hemp products.

The store owners argue that officers unlawfully seized merchandise and violated their constitutional rights. The sheriff and deputies maintain that the searches and arrests were legally justified.

The dispute stems from Operation Vapor Trail, a large-scale investigation involving raids on 71 businesses. The federal court has not yet ruled on the latest request to dismiss the lawsuit.