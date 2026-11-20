North Carolina’s 41-cent-per-gallon gas tax will return December 1st after lawmakers decided not to extend a temporary suspension.

The General Assembly suspended the tax in October to provide relief from high fuel prices.

Senate leader Phil Berger says there’s no reason to extend the break, while House Speaker Destin Hall points to falling gas prices.

Democrats say the suspension cost the state about $300 million, with reserve funds used to replace lost transportation revenue.

AAA reports gas prices have fallen about 50 cents over the past month, a decline that includes savings from the temporary suspension of the state's gas tax.