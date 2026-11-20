North Carolina lawmakers are expected to revisit priority boarding passes for Ocracoke residents when they return to Raleigh after Thanksgiving.

The General Assembly approved legislation this week that did not include protections for the island’s longtime priority boarding program. The program has allowed full-time residents to bypass lengthy ferry lines for about 40 years.

Under a new state law, those privileges are scheduled to end December 31st, when new ferry tolls take effect.

The Ocracoke Access Alliance says it is working with Republican Senator Norman Sanderson to restore the passes through legislation. Lawmakers are scheduled to return November 30th.

The state has approved a $10 one-way toll for the Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry, along with a $150 annual commuter pass for eligible coastal residents. But that commuter pass does not include priority boarding.

Island advocates say preserving priority access is more important than the toll itself, because people depend on the ferry to reach medical appointments, jobs, schools and other essential services.