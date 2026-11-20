The Greene County jail is among the most overcrowded in North Carolina, according to a new report from the Southern Coalition for Social Justice.

The advocacy group identifies Greene County among five counties where jails have been operating at between 153% and 178% of capacity.

The report links the statewide increase in jail populations to Iryna's Law, which took effect last December and tightened restrictions on releasing people awaiting trial.

North Carolina's jail population reached nearly 23,000 in July, up 17.5% from a year earlier. That's the largest annual increase since the state began collecting jail population data in 1986.

The group says overcrowding is putting both inmates and jail staff at risk, and is calling for changes to the law.