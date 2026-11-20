Drought conditions continue to take a toll across North Carolina, particularly in the eastern part of the state.

The latest agricultural survey reports exceptional drought impacts in Craven County, where low water levels are delaying or preventing wheat planting.

Severe drought is affecting Duplin, Bladen and Dare counties, while farmers in several other counties report declining groundwater supplies and drying ponds.

Dare County recorded its driest October and year-to-date period in 132 years.

State officials say persistent rainfall shortages are stressing crops and pastures, increasing wildfire risks and forcing some farmers to begin feeding livestock hay earlier than usual.

The latest reports show that scattered rainfall has provided little lasting relief.