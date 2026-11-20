A developing coastal storm could bring heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding to eastern North Carolina this weekend, with the system potentially becoming a rare November tropical storm.

The National Weather Service office in Newport/Morehead City is monitoring the system and warning of possible impacts along the coast, including the Crystal Coast, Core Banks and Outer Banks.

The National Hurricane Center gives the system a 60% chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical storm over the next seven days. If it becomes a named storm, it would be called Kyle.

Forecasters say the system could track near or just offshore of the North Carolina coast Sunday into Monday.

Crystal Coast and Core Banks face coastal flooding concerns

Communities along the Crystal Coast could see one to two inches of rain, gusty winds and dangerous surf as the storm approaches. Minor coastal flooding is possible, particularly in low-lying areas and locations vulnerable to onshore winds and elevated water levels.

The Core Banks and surrounding barrier islands could also face impacts from rough surf, beach erosion and overwash. Even if the system remains offshore or never develops into a named storm, strong onshore winds and elevated seas could create hazardous conditions along the exposed coastline.

Farther inland, water levels along the Neuse River could rise next week as king tides combine with onshore winds, increasing the potential for coastal flooding in waterfront communities.

The National Weather Service has issued small craft advisories and gale watches for coastal waters. Waves could reach 11 feet or higher offshore.

Forecasters emphasize that coastal impacts are possible regardless of whether the system strengthens into a tropical storm.

Highway 12 crews race to protect vulnerable roadway

The approaching storm is also raising concerns on the northern Outer Banks, where transportation crews are working to protect a storm-damaged section of N.C. Highway 12.

Crews are installing massive sandbags along a 1,600-foot stretch of the highway near the Pea Island Visitor Center. About 750 bags had been installed by Wednesday, with workers concentrating on the most vulnerable areas ahead of the weekend storm.

The highway suffered significant damage from back-to-back nor'easters in September and October. The storms forced temporary closures and cut off road access to Hatteras Island.

Highway 12 remains open through the damaged area, but traffic is restricted to one lane.

Transportation officials say crews will continue reinforcing dunes and positioning equipment as long as weather conditions allow.

Coastal residents urged to monitor forecasts

The potential storm comes as parts of the North Carolina coast are still dealing with damage from previous coastal storms.

For the Crystal Coast, Core Banks and Outer Banks, the combination of strong winds, rough surf and elevated water levels could create problems even without a direct hit.

Residents and visitors should monitor updates from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City through the weekend, particularly those in low-lying coastal areas, waterfront neighborhoods and communities vulnerable to flooding.

Marine conditions could also become dangerous, with small craft and larger vessels facing increasingly rough seas.