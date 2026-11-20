STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Anthropic is now worth $2 trillion, judging by its stock price. The company behind Claude held its initial public offering. It now has a lot of funding to balance the many critics of AI. NPR's Shannon Bond reports.

SHANNON BOND, BYLINE: Inside the Nasdaq stock exchange, Anthropic's executives and co-founders rang the ceremonial bell to open trading on Thursday morning.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL RINGING)

BOND: Outside in Times Square, a small group of protesters chanted.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Chanting) Why you doing IPO? This AI bubble about to blow.

BOND: Activists and AI safety researchers also gathered outside Anthropic's headquarters in downtown San Francisco. They called on the company to slow down the development of advanced AI.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTIVISTS #1: (Chanting) Please do not accelerate.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTIVISTS #2: (Chanting) Just ask the state to regulate.

BOND: A handful of protesters were arrested in both cities. Anthropic is the first company purely focused on artificial intelligence to go public. And the IPO comes as debates are raging around AI, from the impact of data centers to fears of job losses to worries about AI going rogue. Anthropic itself has fueled some of those fears. It was founded five years ago by a breakaway group of OpenAI employees who were worried that the company wasn't taking safety seriously enough. Before ringing the Nasdaq bell on Thursday, CEO Dario Amodei said Anthropic remains committed to keeping the technology under human control. He said the company won't bend to business or political pressure.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DARIO AMODEI: If we can show it's possible to make the right choices on safety and still build an incredibly successful company, others in our industry will be inspired to do the same. We call this a race to the top.

BOND: Amodei and his six co-founders each made about $280 million selling shares in this week's IPO. They each hold a stake in the company worth about $23 billion at Thursday's closing price.

Shannon Bond, NPR News.

INSKEEP: And we'll note that Anthropic is a financial supporter of NPR.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.