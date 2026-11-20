The Craven County Board of Elections will meet again Friday morning to review election results and ballot counts involving previously upheld voter challenges, and to break a tie in the race for a Bridgeton town commissioner seat.

The meeting follows the regular county canvass on November 13. The statewide canvass is scheduled for November 24.

The board will convene at 9 a.m. in the training room at 406 Craven Street in New Bern.

Under North Carolina law, ties in races with 5,000 or fewer ballots cast are resolved through a random selection process determined by the State Board of Elections.

An earlier meeting scheduled for November 18 to address the Bridgeton race was canceled following a candidate's withdrawal.