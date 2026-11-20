Craven County Board of Elections meets Friday morning to review previously upheld voter challenges
The Craven County Board of Elections will meet again Friday morning to review election results and ballot counts involving previously upheld voter challenges, and to break a tie in the race for a Bridgeton town commissioner seat.
The meeting follows the regular county canvass on November 13. The statewide canvass is scheduled for November 24.
The board will convene at 9 a.m. in the training room at 406 Craven Street in New Bern.
Under North Carolina law, ties in races with 5,000 or fewer ballots cast are resolved through a random selection process determined by the State Board of Elections.
An earlier meeting scheduled for November 18 to address the Bridgeton race was canceled following a candidate's withdrawal.