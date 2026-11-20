Camp Lejeune is receiving national recognition for its environmental cleanup efforts.

The Marine Corps base earned an honorable mention in the environmental restoration category of the 2026 Department of War Environmental Awards.

Marine officials say the recognition covers work completed over a two-year period ending in September 2025.

During that time, Camp Lejeune's Environmental Management Division installed more than 165 groundwater monitoring wells, collected more than 2,000 environmental samples and managed more than 4,200 acres subject to land-use controls.

The award recognizes the installation's efforts to monitor contamination and manage environmental restoration projects.

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The Marine Corps says its environmental restoration program has investigated and cleaned up more than 500 sites since work began in 1981. Camp Lejeune currently manages 58 active restoration sites, according to the installation.

The latest award also recognizes work to clear unexploded munitions from former training areas and monitor groundwater contamination.