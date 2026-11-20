The Battleship North Carolina is launching a new holiday tradition honoring North Carolinians who died during World War II, beginning with service members from Greene and Lenoir counties.

The Fallen Heroes initiative will recognize 115 people from the 2 counties, including Medal of Honor recipient Sergeant Ray Eubanks, who was born in Snow Hill and enlisted in the Army from La Grange. Eubanks was killed in combat in the Pacific in 1944 at age 22.

Beginning December 7, wreaths honoring the fallen will be displayed aboard the Battleship in Wilmington.

People can sponsor a personalized wreath for $40 through November 27. The wreaths will remain on display through the first week of January.