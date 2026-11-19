Donald van der Vaart was a frequent voice of dissent among the North Carolina Utilities Commission during his short tenure. He pushed for tighter data center regulations, keeping coal plants operational and less solar energy procurement.

After repeated absences, he was omitted from the commission’s two largest cases this year, the Duke Energy Carolinas rate case and Carbon Plan proceedings.

State Treasurer Brad Briner appointed van der Vaart after the Republican-led legislature transferred this authority to his office in 2024. Briner accepted the commissioner’s resignation Wednesday, saying little about van der Vaart’s time on the board.

Van der Vaart served on the commission for a year and a half. His resignation takes effect January 1, 2027.