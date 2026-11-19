A new report shows jail populations are rising across the state, and an advocacy nonprofit says a recent law is driving the increase.

The analysis by the Southern Coalition for Social Justice shows 38 North Carolina jails are operating over capacity. That includes facilities in Guilford, Davidson and Davie counties.

The advocacy group says Iryna’s Law, which tightened the state's pretrial release rules, is keeping more people behind bars for longer. SCSJ attorney Jake Sussman says that’s straining county budgets and making jails less safe.

“We have seen or heard of sheriffs and local stakeholders expressing worry and perhaps seeking more funding or trying to find solutions that may be sort of temporary band-aids," he says. "I think what we need is a sober reassessment of this law and its impact."

The law took effect last December after the killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte light rail train.

Supporters say it keeps potentially dangerous offenders off the streets. But Sussman argues that, in effect, the law has kept people accused of less serious crimes in jail because they can't afford bail.

The SCSJ analysis shows North Carolina's jail population rose nearly 18% over the past year, the largest annual increase on record.