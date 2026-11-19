The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is awarding more than $300 million in grants for school construction projects.

This marks the largest allocation of the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund to date. Seven districts were selected, including Wilkes County Schools.

It’s receiving $29 million to renovate Mountain View Elementary, which is more than 70 years old and poses safety concerns. Superintendent Westley Wood says the project would’ve been impossible without the grant.

“We are experiencing declining enrollment. We're also experiencing declining economics," Wood said. "And so, when you think about the money that it takes to renovate a school building, it's astronomical.”

He says the renovation will help the community, and especially the students, feel appreciated.

“And it’ll just about bring tears to your eyes of excitement because we're doing this for them," Wood said.

The awards only cover a fraction of the need, though — NCDPI received applications from 46 counties with requests totaling nearly $2 billion.