A Charlotte-based advertising company must remove its billboard after unlawfully cutting down dogwood trees, according to state Sen. Caleb Theodros and a letter from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The state Department of Transportation granted Adams Outdoor Advertising a permit to clear the 500-foot forested buffer between Plaza Midwood and Independence Boulevard so more drivers could see its sign. That’s allowed under a state law passed in 2024 over then-Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto that made it easier for billboard owners to clear-cut sightlines. The tree clearing in Plaza Midwood sparked backlash from residents and business owners whose properties were left directly exposed to the highway.

“This is a victory for the small businesses and neighbors who make Plaza Midwood what it is,” said Russell Ferguson, owner of Dish and a board member of the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association. “We came together because decisions affecting our neighborhood should include the people who live and work here. Now we need to restore this buffer and ensure other communities have a voice before facing the same loss.”

The 2024 law made it easier for billboard companies like Adams to clear trees in front of their signs, but dogwood trees remained protected. Sustain Charlotte’s Shannon Binns was the first to draw public attention to the tree clearing in late October.

“This is a major victory for the businesses and neighbors who lost a forest buffer that helped protect them from highway noise and air pollution,” said Shannon Binns, founder and executive director of Sustain Charlotte. “We sounded the alarm, brought people together, and refused to let the destruction go unanswered. We are grateful to Senator Caleb Theodros and his staff for their leadership and partnership in turning community concerns into action.”

Zachary Turner / WFAE The North Carolina Department of Transportation issued 154 vegetation-clearing permits to billboard companies between June 1 and October 27, 2026.

NCDOT has ordered Adams to remove the billboard after learning the company chopped down eight dogwoods. The outdoor advertiser has 60 days to remove the billboard. It can appeal the decision.

“My office is pleased that the state has ordered the billboard removed, but the work is not finished,” said Theodros, a Democrat who represents part of Mecklenburg County. “Our next request is simple: pause cutting under the remaining permits, sit down with the people who live and work near these sites, and discuss the impacts before moving forward. We also need to address the damage already done.”

Adams Outdoor Advertising has at least 37 other such permits. The billboard company said it had not been notified of the agency's plans, but provided the following written statement:

“Adams takes any allegation that the vegetation management performed under N.C. General Statutes § 136-133.1 at Plaza Midwood was somehow improper or not in strict compliance with the law, seriously, and has launched an investigation into the scope of the vegetation management at Plaza Midwood, which was performed by a licensed sub-contractor. If the investigation reveals that anything improper occurred, Adams is committed to taking prompt remedial action to rectify any damage and improve the landscape of the surrounding community.”