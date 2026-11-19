This coverage is made possible through a partnership between BPR and Grist, a nonprofit environmental media organization.

A coalition of Appalachian advocacy organizations is calling for a federal policy to support flood resilience in the region. The group, called the Appalachian Flood Coalition, is updating its prior flood policy brief, which it released two years ago before President Donald Trump took office and before Hurricane Helene.

The policy demands are outlined in a document called the “Flood Resilience in Appalachia Policy Platform.” It is cosigned by more than 50 organizations including MountainTrue, Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center, Reimagine Appalachia, and many of small and large nonprofit organizations from Western North Carolina to Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and West Virginia. The platform argues that a comprehensive federal policy push focused on the region is needed to see impoverished rural communities through disaster recovery and prepare them for future disasters.

In the past ten years, the Appalachian region — stretching from Alabama to upstate New York — has experienced repeated, severe floods precipitated by days of extreme rain like the West Virginia floods of 2016 to the Kentucky floods of 2022 to Hurricane Helene in 2024. These disasters have cost anywhere from hundreds-of-millions to tens-of-billions of dollars, killed hundreds of people, and left communities holding the bill for recovery as they awaited federal reimbursement.

David Hoge, who directs West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, works to help West Virginians recover from flooding on a county-by-county basis. The organization is a cosignatory of the platform.

Repeated floods have wracked West Virginia for years. Just this summer alone, he counted nine high-water events across the state. Meanwhile, there have been only six federal disaster declarations in the state since 2024. Disaster declarations release essential federal funding, including support for large-scale emergency search-and-rescue missions and money for public and individual assistance. Hoge said he worries many devastating floods are seeing a slow response from the federal government.

“It was just such a crazy summer that it was sometimes hard to tell where one event ended and one started,” he said. “You had multiple events that were in various stages of response and recovery that both the government and the non-governmental organizations were trying to respond to concurrently.”

FEMA lost 4,300 employees after DOGE operations reduced staff across the government in 2025, according to the Government Accountability office. In an August 2026 report, the GAO wrote that FEMA has no strategic plan, and is operating at a reduced capacity, while the administration argues states should take more of a lead in handling disasters.

“I think, frankly, FEMA is not good,” Trump said in North Carolina in 2025, according to reporting from Politico at the time. “I think when you have a problem like this, I think you want to go and — whether it’s a Democrat or a Republican governor — you want to use your state to fix it and not waste time calling FEMA.”

Jessia Arriens of the National Wildlife Federation says reductions in federal disaster support have largely left rural and poor communities in trouble, and states haven’t been able to make up the difference.

“Support at the local level is crucial but it only works if there's federal support as well,” Arriens said.

The policy platform points to the issues that result from a weaken FEMA like housing shortages, outdated flood maps, slow processes to restore broken roads and bridges, and destructive debris removal that has stripped stream banks in North Carolina and Kentucky. It calls for increased federal funding for programs that address these specific areas of recovery.

The Appalachian Flood Resilience Coalition’s policy platform, developed in response to increased flooding in the region, calls for hazard mapping, post-disaster housing, infrastructure repair, and natural flood mitigation, among other priorities. Specific policy demands include:

Increasing local and state capacity to respond and recover

Relieving recovery and mitigation costs for low-income households and communities

Improving flood mapping and data collection capabilities

Investing in nature-based hazard mitigation



The coalition is hoping the platform draws the attention of a new Congress as session begins next year, and will be using it as a basis to advocate for Appalachian communities in Washington.