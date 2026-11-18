With colder temperatures and the holidays fast approaching, food pantries in the Triad are seeing increased traffic.

Topping the list of hurdles that many households across the region are facing are inflation and the cost of groceries. Another challenge for some families is a loss or reduction in SNAP benefits. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, SNAP participation in North Carolina dropped by just under 9% over the past year.

Brad Bowers is the executive director of West End Ministries in High Point. He says their food pantry numbers have increased steadily from last year.

"Last Thursday, we had 196 families come through here from 2 o'clock to 4 o'clock," he says. "That is an increase from last year of about 50 families. When we get into the children being out of school for Thanksgiving and Christmas, we're going to see that number even go up even higher."

Those factors, along with rising heating bills, create what Bowers calls a perfect storm. He says in 18 years of nonprofit work, he’s never seen as many first-time clients — working individuals who he says are unable to make ends meet.