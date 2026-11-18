Courtney Jordan has praised himself online as a self-made billionaire, an international entrepreneur and "one of the most influential philanthropists of his generation" who founded the nonprofit CJF America.

But on Wednesday, officials with the North Carolina Department of Labor said they're suing the embattled Jordan and his associates for more than $91,000 in unpaid wages.

In a Raleigh press conference, Labor Commissioner Luke Farley said his department conducted the most extensive investigation yet into Jordan's allegedly successful enterprises and associates.

"If Courtney Jordan is really a billionaire, and has hundreds of millions of dollars to give away, then he's got $91,000 to pay the people who have worked for him," said Farley. "These allegations will be considered in court and we intend to pursue this case vigorously."

The lawsuit names Jordan, as well as CJF America's Chief Financial Officer Nick Gallardo, Foundation President Kristen Picot, and Assistant Vice President Rhoda Hormenoo.

The DOL's lawsuit is seeking to recover the wages for 13 people who worked for summer camps run by CJF America.

Previous criminal charges, controversies

Both Jordan and Gallardo were previously wanted by Durham Police since September 2025 on charges of obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy in connection with their company allegedly pocketing a large sum of cash from a duped investor.

They eluded arrest until March this year, when both men were arrested by Person County deputies after leading them on a high speed chase across Person, Durham and Orange counties. Jordan was charged for felony fleeing to elude arrest, injury to personal property, and second-degree trespassing, according to ABC11.

Gallardo was charged with felony conspiracy, second-degree trespassing, and simple possession of a controlled substance.

Jordan previously made headlines in the summer of 2025 when he was accused of owing thousands of dollars to the popular Durham fried chicken restaurant The Chicken Hut.

In 2022, Gallardo ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor of Siler City in Chatham County. Jordan was behind a organization in Siler City called StartUP Siler, which had claimed it would invest $100 million in a housing loan fund and offer scholarships and $10,000 grants to professionals who would move to Siler City, The Chatham News + Record reported previously.