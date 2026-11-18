Three North Carolina congresswomen are seeking answers about plans to reopen a private prison in eastern North Carolina as an immigration detention center.

Democratic Reps. Valerie Foushee, Deborah Ross and Alma Adams sent a letter Tuesday to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin asking when Rivers Correctional Institution in Winton will begin receiving detainees.

They also asked how the facility will provide medical care and access to attorneys. The lawmakers requested responses by Nov. 30.

Private prison company GEO Group announced in July that it had secured a five-year contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to operate the facility.

Foushee and Ross previously participated in oversight visits to Georgia’s privately owned Stewart Detention Center, where they raised similar questions.