Seven North Carolina community colleges announced Wednesday that they’ll be teaming up to prepare students for the state’s growing aerospace industry.

Officials say 17,000 jobs are coming to the state over the next decade from Honda Aircraft Company, JetZero, Boom Supersonic and more.

At a press conference, Guilford Technical Community College President Anthony Clarke said the goal of the North Carolina Aerospace Partnership is straightforward.

“To prepare more people for good-paying jobs and rewarding careers, and to help employers build the workforce they need to grow," Clarke said. "No single college can do this alone. Through this partnership, we can build on each other’s strengths and accomplish more together.”

GTCC will work with JetZero to develop curricula for aerospace manufacturing and composite technology programs. That will be shared with all participating schools, including Alamance, Forsyth, Randolph and others.

Students looking to advance will continue at GTCC, where a new aviation campus is set to open next spring. Clarke says it will likely be a few years before the program takes flight.