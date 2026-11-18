A small earthquake rattled parts of the Piedmont Tuesday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says a magnitude 2.2 quake struck at 11:05 p.m. near the Rowan-Iredell county line, about four miles west of Cleveland.

At least 200 people reported feeling the shaking, including one person more than 100 miles away. Most of the accounts came from Troutman, Mooresville and Statesville. There's no indication the event caused major damage or injuries.

Oliver Boyd, a seismologist with USGS, says small earthquakes like this aren’t uncommon in this part of the Carolinas.

“You might get a magnitude two every other year or so, and then you know maybe a magnitude three every 20 years," he said. "They happen, but not too often.”

A much larger earthquake struck Sparta in 2020. At magnitude 5.1, it was the second strongest in state history, surpassed only by a 1916 quake near Asheville — it was a 5.2.