As the homeless population continues to rise in Asheville, shelters and service providers are struggling to afford beds and services for the hundreds of people experiencing homelessness.

At an Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care board meeting last week, policymakers rang the alarm on a budget shortfall for Code Purple, a program that provides emergency shelter to unhoused people when temperatures are below freezing or during cold and wet weather.

The program is facing a projected $221,807 budget shortfall, according to a presentation from the Continuum of Care, a collection of local governments, shelters and other nonprofits, that is the main body responsible for addressing homelessness.

April Burgess-Johnson, Continuum of Care Vice Board Chair, said there’s currently enough funding to cover “just about half the cost” of Code Purple. The program currently has $376,000 available for funding, which includes $192,000 from the city, $100,000 from the county and $84,500 from Mission Health.

The CoC’s original projections set costs for the Code Purple season at roughly $598,000, but that number could change based on the service costs of individual providers.

The Continuum of Care sent a letter to both the city and county, requesting more money, Burgess-Johnson added. “The responses we got back from those were a little bit lackluster.”

“The county said that it needed more data,” she said. “The city said ‘We need to hear these requests earlier.’ Come back next year.”

Simon Dwight, the CEO of Homeward Bound, described the budget shortfall as an emergency situation.

“I'm really worried about what January and February looks like, both in terms of just sheer number of beds, and even if we're able to find the funding to open,” Dwight said at the meeting. “Like, is that even gonna be enough to cover the need?”

Laura Hackett / BPR News A dormitory at the Salvation Army Center of Hope.

There are 824 people experiencing homelessness in Buncombe County, according to the 2026 Point in Time count. That’s a 50% jump since 2020. Hurricane Helene played a major role in that increase, pulling an estimated 130 more people into homelessness.

Of the homeless population, there has been a spike among those who qualify as unsheltered, meaning those sleeping outside, in tents or in cars. That number has increased from 65 to 334 since 2020.

Earlier this year, the Salvation Army Center of Hope paused services at its 65-bed residential shelter, placing further strain on the safety net for people experiencing homelessness.

In a previous interview with BPR, Emily Ball, Asheville’s Homeless Strategy Division manager, said if the Center of Hope closes for good, the Asheville area will be short about 155 shelter beds.

“A scramble to save lives”

The funding shortage at the Continuum of Care comes at the same time that organizations providing the Code Purple beds are also facing budget shortfalls.

Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry and Homeward Bound are the two main Code Purple providers, offering 35 and 90 shelter beds, respectively.

Last year, Homeward Bound only supplied 20 beds, but the nonprofit said it stepped up this year to fill a gap left by the closure of the Salvation Army Center of Hope. Homeward Bound is now running a Code Purple shelter inside the Salvation Army property.

“We tried to basically come in and cover those over the winter services,” Jessie Figueroa, the incoming CEO for Homeward Bound, told BPR in a phone interview. “So, it is a bit of a scramble. But it's a scramble to save lives.”

In October, the Continuum of Care board voted to nearly double its maximum-allowed payment to Code Purple providers, raising the per diem rate from $39.15 to $75. This was at the request of shelter providers, who said they can’t afford to keep providing the service without additional funding.

In the past, providers have picked up more of the extra costs associated with Code Purple, Figueroa said. But it’s now difficult for Homeward Bound to pick up the tab at a time when the nonprofit faces the potential loss of about $395,000 in federal funding.

"We stepped up even more this year because we don't want to see people die outside over the winter,” Figueroa said. “But the truth is we can't come in and front those extra costs ourselves."

Local government wants more pre-planning

There are several representatives from the city and county who sit on the Continuum of Care board.

Last week, Assistant City Manager Jade Dundas said at the meeting that changing the city’s budget allocation for Code Purple at this point would be “a major budget adjustment” and require a vote from Asheville City Council.

Dundas added that the CoC’s recent decision to approve the higher $75 per diem rate was “new information that we're having to process.”

“If there's council interest in moving, and in making a mid-year increase, we'll be asked to go do the analysis. That's a process,” Dundas said. “My recommendation is we just have to pre-plan.”

“If now is the moment to say on record that we will need more money to run Code Purple next year, I'm saying it right now,” Dwight, the Homeward Bound CEO, replied. “We will definitely need more money from these sources to run Code Purple.”