A new facility in Greensboro will soon welcome five young adults who have aged out of foster care. The Weaver House ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning at the modest 2-story home on Market Street.

The 17- to 21-year-olds who age out of foster care are more likely to face challenges like homelessness and incarceration. Fewer than 3 percent earn college degrees by age 25. A new collaboration between Greensboro College, the Weaver Foundation and Crossnore Communities for Children was started to improve their prospects.

As part of Crossnore’s Bridging Futures program, five students will attend Greensboro College and return home to what’s known as the Weaver House and a full-time professional foster parent. The goal is to help in the transition to adulthood.

Crossnore CEO Sarah Norris says she hopes the participants take an interest in school, graduate and succeed in life.

David Ford / WFDD Crossnore Communities for Children CEO Sarah Norris says there are more than 400 kids who age out of foster care every year in North Carolina, and many end up unemployed and unable to find housing.

"And then they're calling us in a few years, saying, 'Hey, guess what I'm doing? Guess where I am? Here's my family. Here's all the things that I'm doing in life,' she says. "And they're able to speak back to how this collaboration was helpful and supportive to their success. We just sort of help them realize that they have the opportunity and the ability to do whatever they want to do, and we're just here kind of supporting them along the way."

David Ford / WFDD Crossnore Communities for Children CEO Sarah Norris speaks before the official ribbon-cutting for The Weaver House.

Other services provided include clinical support for those who’ve experienced trauma, and case managers to help with employment, medical checkups and navigating the child welfare system.

