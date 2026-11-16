Incumbent U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx is among several North Carolina candidates seeking recounts in tight races across the state.

Foxx, a Republican who has held the 5th district seat since 2005, is trailing Democrat Chuck Hubbard by about 300 votes. In a campaign email, she announced plans to both request a recount in the race and run again in 2028.

The 10th Congressional District race is also up for a recount. Democrat Ashley Bell requested one after results showed her trailing Republican Pat Harrigan by about 2,500 votes.

She submitted her request to the State Board of Elections on Friday. The process is set to begin in Forsyth County Tuesday morning.

Further down the ballot, Republican John Blust requested a recount in his race for a Guilford County state House seat. He trails Democrat Shelly Headen by just 267 votes.