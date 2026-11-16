Blue Ridge Conservancy and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission recently acquired more than 600 acres at the headwaters of the Yadkin River.

The funding came from the NC General Assembly and the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.

Officials say the acquisition establishes the first conservation project within the Dennis Creek watershed. The area harbors a large population of Southern Appalachian brook trout — the only species of trout native to Western North Carolina.

It’s estimated that human impacts have reduced their geographic range by 80%. Officials say the move will protect the trout population and a newly discovered species of crayfish.

