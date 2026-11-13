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Researchers near completion of Slocum Creek pollution study

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 13, 2026 at 6:41 AM EST
Sound Rivers

Researchers are nearing the end of a yearlong effort to track down the sources of bacteria pollution in Slocum Creek in Havelock.

Sound Rivers Water Quality Specialist Taylor Seijo completed the 10th round of water sampling this week.

The project began in January with funding from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund and a partnership with UNC's Institute of Marine Sciences.

The goal is to better understand ongoing bacteria contamination in the creek, which flows into the Neuse River.

With fieldwork nearing completion, researchers are preparing to analyze the results, develop computer models and create a detailed map of the watershed.

Sound Rivers says the findings will help identify potential sources of pollution and guide future efforts to improve water quality in Slocum Creek.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston