Researchers near completion of Slocum Creek pollution study

Researchers are nearing the end of a yearlong effort to track down the sources of bacteria pollution in Slocum Creek in Havelock.

Sound Rivers Water Quality Specialist Taylor Seijo completed the 10th round of water sampling this week.

The project began in January with funding from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund and a partnership with UNC's Institute of Marine Sciences.

The goal is to better understand ongoing bacteria contamination in the creek, which flows into the Neuse River.

With fieldwork nearing completion, researchers are preparing to analyze the results, develop computer models and create a detailed map of the watershed.

Sound Rivers says the findings will help identify potential sources of pollution and guide future efforts to improve water quality in Slocum Creek.