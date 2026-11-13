Reeder concedes North Carolina House District 9 race to Kempner

Republican state Representative Dr. Tim Reeder has conceded his race for North Carolina House District 9 to Democrat Claire Kempner.

Reeder announced his concession Thursday, congratulating Kempner and thanking the people of Pitt County for the opportunity to represent them in Raleigh.

According to unofficial results from the State Board of Elections, Kempner received 18,363 votes to Reeder's 18,137 — a difference of just 226 votes.

In a statement, Reeder said serving the community has been one of the greatest honors of his life. He also pledged to remain involved in issues affecting Pitt County and eastern North Carolina.

Kempner previously challenged Reeder for the seat in 2024 but lost.

The election results are still awaiting final certification.